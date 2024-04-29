Ewa LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Ewa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stride by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stride by 20.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Stride Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of Stride stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.93. 311,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average of $58.67. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $69.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on LRN. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.
Stride Profile
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.
