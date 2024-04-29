Ewa LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Ewa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stride by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stride by 20.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Stride stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.93. 311,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average of $58.67. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $69.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $520.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.89 million. Stride had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRN. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LRN

Stride Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.