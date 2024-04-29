Ewa LLC Purchases Shares of 5,599 Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Ewa LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,599 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLS. Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $2,655,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Celestica by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 107,280 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $1,375,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Celestica by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLS traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,883. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 2.22. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $51.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day moving average is $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

