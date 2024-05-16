Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 314 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 198,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,975,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 15,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KMB traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.70. 493,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,020. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $145.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.27.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,467.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,467.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

