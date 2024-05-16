Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) COO Michael Bruen Sells 5,000 Shares

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $154,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 404,310 shares in the company, valued at $12,517,437.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Bruen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $162,250.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Michael Bruen sold 11,764 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $399,976.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $167,600.00.

NASDAQ:BWMN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.79. 20,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,656. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $561.73 million, a P/E ratio of -47.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $42.90.

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $92.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.68 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWMN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,371,000 after purchasing an additional 444,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 28.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 662,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after acquiring an additional 144,978 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 300,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after acquiring an additional 47,844 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 188,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

BWMN has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

