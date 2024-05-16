J Mariner Kemper Sells 2,100 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $176,106.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,714,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,761,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UMB Financial alerts:

On Wednesday, May 1st, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,302 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $185,817.44.

On Monday, April 1st, J Mariner Kemper sold 11,170 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $952,577.60.

On Thursday, March 28th, J Mariner Kemper sold 1,440 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $124,689.60.

On Tuesday, March 12th, J Mariner Kemper sold 7,920 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $636,530.40.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of UMBF stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.38. 85,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,756. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.84. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UMBF shares. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UMBF

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.