Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang Sells 200 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kuo Wei Herbert Chang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.34, for a total value of $176,585.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $737.52. 79,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,314. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $677.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $632.83. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $392.10 and a fifty-two week high of $778.15. The stock has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,717,000 after purchasing an additional 929,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,477,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 87.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 387,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,036,000 after acquiring an additional 180,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 305,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,712,000 after purchasing an additional 148,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,482,546,000 after purchasing an additional 123,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $743.78.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

