American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in American International Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,496,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,111,000 after acquiring an additional 639,079 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,352,000 after acquiring an additional 604,901 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American International Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,085,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,035,384,000 after acquiring an additional 503,547 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,336,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,983,000 after buying an additional 476,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,073,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.06.

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.45. 2,167,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,942,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.59. The company has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

