Insider Selling: Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Senior Officer Sells 1,464 Shares of Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Melanie Singh sold 1,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.09, for a total transaction of C$227,046.05.

Loblaw Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

L traded up C$1.81 on Thursday, reaching C$156.95. 128,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,461. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$151.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$136.59. The company has a market cap of C$48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12. Loblaw Companies Limited has a twelve month low of C$110.52 and a twelve month high of C$157.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.58 billion. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Equities analysts predict that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 8.5138274 earnings per share for the current year.

Loblaw Companies Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.513 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on L shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$148.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$162.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.