Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 73.91% from the company’s current price.

IREN has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ:IREN traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,421,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,783,864. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. Iris Energy has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $9.69.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iris Energy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 356,752 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Iris Energy by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,485,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 368,140 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 34,662 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

