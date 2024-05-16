Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BSX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.32.

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.55. 2,271,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,480,511. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $74.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $109.37 billion, a PE ratio of 62.70, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,261 shares of company stock worth $6,185,929. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at $562,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 34.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 610,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,260,000 after purchasing an additional 155,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.1% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 88,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

