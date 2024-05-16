Boeing (NYSE:BA) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $240.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $221.24.

NYSE BA traded up $5.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,483,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,231,386. The company has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of -51.45 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.94. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Analysts expect that Boeing will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 11.2% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Boeing by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 93,046 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $17,948,000 after buying an additional 16,342 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Boeing by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 92,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $17,851,000 after buying an additional 18,174 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

