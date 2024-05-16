Crane (NYSE:CR) Price Target Increased to $152.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $120.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CR. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crane presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.50.

Shares of CR traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.16. The company had a trading volume of 40,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,338. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $150.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.39 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Crane’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CR. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Crane in the third quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crane in the third quarter worth about $282,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,316,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,935,000 after buying an additional 719,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

