Ewa LLC Invests $75,000 in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

Ewa LLC purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KNOP. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 16,687 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 14.7% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 146,501 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Income Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the third quarter worth $3,920,000. Institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNOP traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.28. 158,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $73.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.96 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. On average, research analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is -9.80%.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

