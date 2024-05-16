Prom Price Tops $9.72 (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 16th. Prom has a market cap of $177.44 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $9.72 or 0.00014898 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001388 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,188.05 or 0.99883984 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00012156 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00007576 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 9.77286764 USD and is down -6.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $11,456,393.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars.

