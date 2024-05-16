Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $173.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ASND. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.11. 184,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,401. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $83.75 and a 52-week high of $161.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.60 and its 200-day moving average is $130.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,075,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,050,000 after buying an additional 44,580 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.6% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,966,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,641,000 after buying an additional 211,111 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,191,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,261,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,374,000 after buying an additional 336,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,519,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,346,000 after buying an additional 254,749 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

