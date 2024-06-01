Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Cut to C$135.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$142.00 to C$135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$132.78.

TSE:BMO opened at C$121.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$128.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$125.47. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$102.67 and a 12 month high of C$133.95. The firm has a market cap of C$88.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.03 by C($0.47). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of C$7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.57 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 11.2532189 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$302,532.72. In related news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total transaction of C$375,985.72. Also, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$302,532.72. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

