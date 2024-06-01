Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$133.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Cormark from C$141.00 to C$133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s current price.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$132.78.

TSE:BMO opened at C$121.55 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$102.67 and a 52 week high of C$133.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$128.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$125.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$88.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.03 by C($0.47). The firm had revenue of C$7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.57 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 17.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 11.2532189 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$302,532.72. In related news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total value of C$375,985.72. Also, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$302,532.72. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

