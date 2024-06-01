Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

ERF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $19.07 to $20.09 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.87.

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $20.09 on Friday. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $20.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.97.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $362.04 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 33.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in Enerplus by 311.9% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

