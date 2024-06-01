Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Plug Power Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. The company had revenue of $120.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.92 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Plug Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $2.90 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.49.

Plug Power Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PLUG opened at $3.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,800,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth approximately $10,687,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter worth approximately $13,496,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,133,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 41.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,775,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after buying an additional 1,105,813 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Plug Power news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 639,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

