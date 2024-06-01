Neil Rodol Sells 250,000 Shares of Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) Stock

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) insider Neil Rodol sold 250,000 shares of Warpaint London stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 485 ($6.19), for a total value of £1,212,500 ($1,548,531.29).

Warpaint London Stock Performance

Shares of W7L opened at GBX 504 ($6.44) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £389.79 million, a PE ratio of 2,800.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 456.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 403.15. Warpaint London PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 230 ($2.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 528 ($6.74).

Warpaint London Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Warpaint London’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

W7L has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Warpaint London in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 550 ($7.02) price target for the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Warpaint London Company Profile

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

