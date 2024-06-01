Gary McGrath Purchases 9,696 Shares of Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) insider Gary McGrath bought 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 560 ($7.15) per share, with a total value of £54,297.60 ($69,345.59).
Gary McGrath also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Gary McGrath sold 10,000 shares of Zotefoams stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 543 ($6.93), for a total value of £54,300 ($69,348.66).
- On Wednesday, May 8th, Gary McGrath sold 1,649 shares of Zotefoams stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 432 ($5.52), for a total transaction of £7,123.68 ($9,097.93).
Zotefoams Stock Down 0.4 %
ZTF stock opened at GBX 562 ($7.18) on Friday. Zotefoams plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 258.55 ($3.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 595.20 ($7.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 423.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 373.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £273.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3,031.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.25.
Zotefoams Increases Dividend
About Zotefoams
Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.
