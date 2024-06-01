Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Insider Acquires £48,600 in Stock

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report) insider Martin J. Gilbert bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.21) per share, with a total value of £48,600 ($62,068.97).

Glencore stock opened at GBX 480.75 ($6.14) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 469.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 442.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,780.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29. Glencore plc has a 12-month low of GBX 365.31 ($4.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 506.72 ($6.47).

GLEN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.02) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.58) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glencore presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 546.25 ($6.98).

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

