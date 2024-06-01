Jayne Cottam Buys 54,700 Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) insider Jayne Cottam acquired 54,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £21,880 ($27,943.81).

Assura stock opened at GBX 41.10 ($0.52) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,110.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. Assura Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 37.54 ($0.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 50.75 ($0.65).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is -30,000.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGR shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.68) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Assura to an “add” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.61) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

