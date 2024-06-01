ATB Capital Increases AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$36.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALA. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price target on AltaGas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.00.

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at C$30.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$22.62 and a 12 month high of C$30.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.13 billion. AltaGas had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 2.1388695 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 12,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total value of C$361,564.00. In other news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 12,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total transaction of C$361,564.00. Also, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.18, for a total transaction of C$1,167,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 194,339 shares of company stock worth $5,843,722 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

