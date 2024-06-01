Tom Brophy Sells 2,200 Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) insider Tom Brophy sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,550 ($58.11), for a total value of £100,100 ($127,841.63).

Tom Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, Tom Brophy bought 3 shares of Croda International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,800 ($61.30) per share, for a total transaction of £144 ($183.91).

On Monday, March 25th, Tom Brophy sold 820 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,954 ($63.27), for a total value of £40,622.80 ($51,880.97).

Croda International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LON:CRDA opened at GBX 4,540 ($57.98) on Friday. Croda International Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 4,018 ($51.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,286 ($80.28). The company has a market capitalization of £6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3,721.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,749.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,757.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRDA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($67.69) price objective on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($66.41) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

