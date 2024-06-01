National Bankshares Increases AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$35.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s previous close.

ALA has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price objective on AltaGas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.00.

Shares of ALA opened at C$30.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56. The stock has a market cap of C$9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.75. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$22.62 and a 52-week high of C$30.95.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.13 billion. AltaGas had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.93%. Research analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 2.1388695 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer James Harbilas sold 26,100 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total transaction of C$796,050.00. In related news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 12,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total transaction of C$361,564.00. Also, Senior Officer James Harbilas sold 26,100 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total value of C$796,050.00. Insiders have sold 194,339 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,722 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

