Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (CVE:DB)

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Decibel Cannabis in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating and a $0.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Decibel Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Decibel Cannabis’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Decibel Cannabis alerts:

Decibel Cannabis Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of DB opened at C$0.07 on Friday. Decibel Cannabis has a twelve month low of C$0.07 and a twelve month high of C$0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.