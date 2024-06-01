Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Civeo from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

CVEO opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $356.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.75. Civeo has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). Civeo had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $166.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.73 million. Equities analysts expect that Civeo will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 5,220 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $123,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Civeo by 4.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Civeo by 4.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,206,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,001,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 47.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Civeo by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 446,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

