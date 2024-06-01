Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for TELUS Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TELUS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.72.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average is $17.19. TELUS has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 90,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 9.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in TELUS by 25.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TELUS during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,809 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 22,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 284.62%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

