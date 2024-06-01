InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IHT opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 million, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In other news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $388.50 per share, for a total transaction of $116,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,252,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,094,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $301.50 per share, with a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,250,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,524,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $388.50 per share, for a total transaction of $116,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,252,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,094,696. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,200 shares of company stock worth $914,341 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.