Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.58. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $3.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,027.46% and a negative return on equity of 113.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 154,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.36% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

