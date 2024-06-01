Bhavesh Mistry Sells 13,286 Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 13,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.35), for a total transaction of £55,668.34 ($71,096.22).

Bhavesh Mistry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Bhavesh Mistry acquired 40 shares of British Land stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 379 ($4.84) per share, with a total value of £151.60 ($193.61).

On Thursday, March 14th, Bhavesh Mistry bought 40 shares of British Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.75) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($190.04).

British Land Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BLND opened at GBX 437.80 ($5.59) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.90, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.53. British Land Company PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 287.30 ($3.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 441 ($5.63). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 396.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 383.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97.

British Land Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a GBX 10.64 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,932.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays lowered shares of British Land to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 432 ($5.52) to GBX 405 ($5.17) in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on British Land from GBX 418 ($5.34) to GBX 460 ($5.87) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 397.80 ($5.08).

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Featured Stories

