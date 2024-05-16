ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Insider Sophia Randolph Sells 12,000 Shares

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) insider Sophia Randolph sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $191,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 330,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,265,763.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,628. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $776.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06.
ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). On average, analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALXO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
