ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Insider Sophia Randolph Sells 12,000 Shares

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) insider Sophia Randolph sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $191,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 330,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,265,763.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ALX Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,628. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $776.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). On average, analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ALX Oncology

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,326,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,241,000 after acquiring an additional 667,245 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,566,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 64,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALXO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALXO

ALX Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.