DHT’s (DHT) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their hold rating on shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DHT. TheStreet raised DHT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DHT from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DHT presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.33.

Get DHT alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DHT

DHT Stock Performance

Shares of DHT stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89. DHT has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of -0.34.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.87 million. DHT had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. DHT’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DHT will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Institutional Trading of DHT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at $51,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in DHT during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 45.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in DHT during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DHT

(Get Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.