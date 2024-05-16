Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Price Target Raised to $245.00

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $242.00 to $245.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FLUT. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised Flutter Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6,770.75.

Flutter Entertainment stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.23. The stock had a trading volume of 587,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,672. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $226.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.15 and a 200 day moving average of $138.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLUT. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $2,880,796,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $2,418,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $1,578,442,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $507,170,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $119,485,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

