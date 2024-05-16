Ziff Davis (ZD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) in the last few weeks:

5/10/2024 – Ziff Davis had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $78.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Ziff Davis had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $74.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Ziff Davis had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $58.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Ziff Davis was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZD traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $57.37. 57,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 1.24. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $75.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.94.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.02. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $389.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $288,967.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,131.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,202,000. CDAM UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,181,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,418,000 after buying an additional 247,375 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 11.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,575,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,375,000 after buying an additional 159,839 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,771,000 after buying an additional 136,220 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,182,000 after buying an additional 123,275 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Further Reading

