Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS) CEO Michael S. Williams Sells 5,919 Shares of Stock

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) CEO Michael S. Williams sold 5,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $136,255.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,687,830.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Metallus Trading Up 0.0 %

MTUS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.96. 40,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,082. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51. Metallus Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $24.30.

Get Metallus alerts:

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $321.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.80 million. Metallus had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Metallus Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Metallus

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metallus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.