Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Truist Financial

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:ELME traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,313. Elme Communities has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.09.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -118.03%.
Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.
