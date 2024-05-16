General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Upgraded to Market Perform by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $62.00.

GIS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.06.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.92. The stock had a trading volume of 767,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.39.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,765 shares of company stock valued at $745,822. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in General Mills by 7.6% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in General Mills by 6.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 9.7% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 6.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.4% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

