BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) CFO Anthony Doyle Acquires 36,300 Shares of Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) CFO Anthony Doyle bought 36,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $202,191.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 266,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,764.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of BCRX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,602,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,496. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.96. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17,500.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Natixis raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 400.6% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 11,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCRX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCRX

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.