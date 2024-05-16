Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Short Interest Down 13.5% in April

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the April 15th total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of AUTL opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.32. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 113.6% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 25,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

AUTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.70.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

