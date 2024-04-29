Ewa LLC Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ewa LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $372.52. 550,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,451. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $403.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $386.19 and a 200-day moving average of $346.74.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,456.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,093 shares of company stock worth $87,153,299 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

