1,393 Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Acquired by Ewa LLC

Ewa LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 59.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,821,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,044,000 after buying an additional 676,599 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 6,793.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 192,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,327,000 after buying an additional 189,616 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 26.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 606,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,257,000 after purchasing an additional 128,095 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 39.8% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 389,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,413,000 after purchasing an additional 110,845 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 32.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,031,000 after purchasing an additional 98,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCN. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCN traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $213.85. The company had a trading volume of 124,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,116. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.11. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.81 and a 12 month high of $232.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.64.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.47. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total transaction of $5,564,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,126,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total transaction of $5,564,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,126,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 7,059 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total value of $1,476,248.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,011.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,715 shares of company stock worth $7,617,513 in the last three months. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.