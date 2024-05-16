NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.530-2.630 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $657.0 million-$667.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $667.2 million. NICE also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.530-10.730 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NICE shares. Citigroup upped their target price on NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of NICE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $296.09.

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $228.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.80. NICE has a 52-week low of $149.54 and a 52-week high of $270.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NICE will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About NICE

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

See Also

