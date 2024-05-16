NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.530-2.630 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $657.0 million-$667.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $667.2 million. NICE also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.530-10.730 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NICE shares. Citigroup upped their target price on NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of NICE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $296.09.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NICE will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
