Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.96

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.96 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

Penske Automotive Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 49.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Penske Automotive Group has a dividend payout ratio of 24.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to earn $13.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $159.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.98. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $136.45 and a 52-week high of $180.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $246,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $246,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $239,605.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.20.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

