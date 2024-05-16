Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.96

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.96 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.
Penske Automotive Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 49.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Penske Automotive Group has a dividend payout ratio of 24.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to earn $13.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.
Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $159.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.98. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $136.45 and a 52-week high of $180.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.21.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $246,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $246,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $239,605.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.20.
Penske Automotive Group Company Profile
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
