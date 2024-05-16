Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 17th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Up 1.5 %

APAM stock opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.92. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The firm had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Institutional Trading of Artisan Partners Asset Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.