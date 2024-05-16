Short Interest in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Grows By 11.7%

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the April 15th total of 4,350,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASO shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ASO stock opened at $55.40 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.55%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

