Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:BPF.UN)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 17th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
TSE BPF.UN opened at C$15.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$340.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.61. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$14.45 and a 52-week high of C$16.84.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Acumen Capital cut their price target on Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- These 5 Penny Stocks Just Surged Double Digits
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Arcos Dorados: McDonald’s, But Cheaper With Better Growth
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Nextracker: Solar Stock Rising With New Highs in Sight
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.