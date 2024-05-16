Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Lake Street Capital

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RKDA. StockNews.com began coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $5.60.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 129.74% and a negative return on equity of 77.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.83) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

