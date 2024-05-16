PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ASX:ATM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ASX:ATM – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from PT Aneka Tambang Tbk’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk operates as a diversified mining and metals company in Indonesia and internationally. It operates through three segments: Nickel, Precious Metals and Refinery, and Bauxite and Alumina. The company is involved in the exploration, excavation, processing, and marketing of alumina, nickel ore, ferronickel, gold, silver, bauxite, and coal.

